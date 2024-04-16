Assyrian Christian Bishop Stabbed in Sydney Terrorist Incident

On Monday night, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was attacked and stabbed in what is being considered a "terrorist incident" by police. The bishop is a popular leader of a branch of the Assyrian church in western Sydney and a prominent member of his community. Here's what we know about him. Mar Mari Emmanuel is an Assyrian Christian bishop at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, which he established in the western Sydney suburb of Wakeley in 2015.

" He said he hoped Trump would welcome Jesus Christ of Nazareth as the "only true God", reverse "offensive laws", bring the Bible back into schools and "stop LGBT nonsense". In a sermon in late February, the bishop said he had been warned about imminent death. He said he welcomed the news, and would pleased to be with the Lord.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel Assyrian Church Sydney Terrorist Incident Stabbing

