Assisting Small Businesses to Innovate Could Boost Australia's Productivity

Assisting Australia’s 2.6 million small and medium-sized businesses to innovate could unleash a new wave of productivity gains, bolstering the nation’s living standards, a top Reserve Bank official has said. With Australia suffering from anaemic productivity growth, the RBA’s assistant governor Brad Jones told the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia’s annual summit that small businesses offered a potential solution as “engines of innovation and dynamism”.

“Innovation is a feedstock for productivity, which in turn drives national living standards,” Mr Jones said.The majority of Australia’s research and development spending is by small and medium enterprises. Picture: iStock The lion’s share of spending by Australian businesses on research and development (R&D) is by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly in professional, scientific and technical services, with a decline in total R&D spend attributed to large busines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ATO chases small businesses for $34b in debt, insolvencies tipped to hit post GFC levelsThe ATO is chasing more than $34 billion in debts owed by small businesses and self-employed Australians that were put on hold during COVID, and sometimes using aggressive enforcement action to collect the money, which experts say is sending some businesses to the wall.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Small Businesses Owe $24 Billion in Tax Debt, Warns Australian Tax CommissionerSmall business owners have collected billions of dollars in GST from their customers in recent years but failed to hand it to the tax office, prompting a warning from the new tax commissioner. They have also withheld billions of dollars from their employees' wages, for Pay-As-You-Go tax instalments, but they haven't handed it to tax authorities. Rob Heferen, the new commissioner of the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), says small businesses collectively owe the ATO about $24 billion in collectable debt relating to their business activity statements (BAS), and he's worried about the implications.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Teal MPs Criticize Albanese Government's Neglect of Small BusinessesFederal teal MPs have warned the Albanese government has “dropped the ball” on helping small business with independent MP Zali Steggall warning Labor has been too focused on appeasing the unions. The comments came at the Council of Small Business of Australia summit in Sydney.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

SA small businesses grapple with closure as penalty rates hit Easter Sunday for the first time‌The introduction of public holiday penalty rates on Easter Sunday has placed hospitality venues in a quandary.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Population 11 from creator Phil Lloyd continues Australia's obsession with the small-town mysteryInspired by the disappearance of Paddy Moriarty, Population 11 delves deep into the mysteries that hound a small outback town.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Population 11 from creator Phil Lloyd continues Australia's obsession with the small-town mysteryInspired by the disappearance of Paddy Moriarty, Population 11 delves deep into the mysteries that hound a small outback town.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »