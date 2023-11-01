Assistant Foreign Minister ‘hopeful’ of more Australians evacuating from Gaza

“We are hopeful and we are continuing to push for the remaining Australians to be able to cross the crossing as soon as possible,” Mr Watts told Sky News Australia.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Morning Mail: Australians reportedly escape Gaza, Abbott’s ‘climate cult’ rant, minister’s Qantas meetingsThe former prime minister has lashed out at ‘implausible’ climate theory, and we reveal talks between Catherine King and ex-airline boss Alan Joyce

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: INTERVIEW: Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the conflict in the Middle EastForeign Minister Penny Wong says the Australian government is continuing to urge Israel to do all that it can to protect civilian lives and comply with international humanitarian law. She says the way the country defends itself matters and has called for restraint.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Australian Prime Minister speaks with Israeli Prime Minister about Gaza operationAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the IDF's operation in the Gaza Strip.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Former Labor minister criticizes delay in Prime Minister's trip to ChinaFormer Labor minister Graham Richardson expresses his opinion that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's trip to China has been delayed for too long. He acknowledges the importance of China as Australia's biggest trading partner but also highlights the tensions between the two countries in terms of military exercises.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: People in Vietnam and Cambodia have more faith in democracy than Australians, study showsNew research from a leading university has uncovered shifting attitudes towards democracy among Australians.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Are Australians losing confidence in democracy?Satisfaction with democracy in Australia is falling behind that of its Indo-Pacific neighbours. That's one of the findings in a report from the Australian National University. And while confidence still remains high, researchers warn the data shows stability cannot be taken for granted.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕