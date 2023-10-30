Aspiring cricket promoter avoids jail over $190k fraud

Navishta Desilva claims he felt trapped by "hype and expectation" after promising to bring high-profile international cricketers across to play in a suburban

Over 16 months, the part-time DJ stole more than $240,000 from Omnivision, his then-employer where he worked as a warehouse assistant. "What comes through is that you are desperate to avoid a jail sentence," County Court Judge David Brookes said.

He then decided to set up his own cricket promotion business, Global Talent Entertainment, and planned to host an international Twilight T20 series at Dandenong in Melbourne's southeast. Between March 2021 and July last year, he stole $241,439.75, which equated to a loss of $189,125 to his employer after some of the purchase orders were not fulfilled. headtopics.com

