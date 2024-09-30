Asofa-Solomona misses NRL Grand Final after judiciary fails to downgrade charge

Melbourne have been dealt a huge blow with Nelson Asofa-Solomona out of the NRL grand final after failing to have a careless high tackle charge downgraded. The two-metre Storm prop flew to Sydney to front the judiciary in the hope of taking the field against Penrith on Sunday. Asofa-Solomona was hit with a four-match ban for his high shot on Sydney Roosters prop Lindsay Collins last Friday night.

Had his lawyer Nick Ghabar succeeded in getting a double downgrade, from a grade-three offence to a grade one, Asofa-Solomona would have been fined $3000 and cleared to play. Instead, he will now miss five matches, including the bumper clash with the Panthers at a packed Accor Stadium. “Obviously I’m very disappointed with the result, I had a fair hearing. All my energy will go towards my team to get the result,” Asofa-Solomona said. Asofa-Solomona, who was not required to give evidence at League HQ, will become the fifth player in the modern era to miss a grand final because of suspension.Sydney Roosters forward Luke Ricketson missed the 2004 decider because of suspension, Carl Webb did the following year for North Queensland, as did Cameron Smith (2008) and South Sydney’s Issac Luke in 2014.Former Penrith junior Lazarus Vaalepu and Joe Chan are the two candidates to replace Asofa-Solomona up front. While Asofa-Solomona would have returned home a shattered man, Collins also has his own concerns after it was raised during the hearing, which started 40 minutes late, that he had now undergone 11 head injury assessments in 113 games. He failed five of them. Collins also failed a HIA after a heavy concussion during Origin III in 2022. Judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew reminded panel members Bob Lindner and Paul Simpkins to ignore the fact Asofa-Solomona risked missing a grand final.“What is not an issue is whether or not this player plays in a grand final – it has nothing to do with your determination,” Bellew said. “It’s irrelevant. Put it out of your mind”

NRL Grand Final Asofa-Solomona Melbourne Storm Penrith Panthers

