Ask and you shall receive: Affordable Art Fair heading to Brisbane

Whether you’re looking for an artwork to brighten your home, jazz up your office, or give as a gift, chances are you’ll find it at the Affordable Art Fair, which is coming to Brisbane for the first time.

After holding the four-day event in Melbourne and Sydney for years, director Stephanie Kelly Gordine could no longer ignore the call of Queensland.Art lovers, gallery owners, and artists wanting their pieces displayed in the Sunshine State all contacted Gordine begging for this moment.“They want to have art in their homes, they want the opportunity to see art from not only Brisbane and Queensland but all around Australia, and they want to see it in their home town.

Brisbane is the 15th city globally to host the Affordable Art Fair, which was established in London in 1999. The event will be held from May 9 to 12 next year at the Brisbane Showgrounds.Thousands of original works from more than 40 Australian galleries will be on sale from $100 to $10,000. Artists will even be painting on site.Advertisement headtopics.com

Revival Art and Design Gallery owner Pauline Elphinstone hopes she can wash away any feelings of impostor syndrome when helping visitors choose a piece at the fair.“Before I had a gallery, went into one and I had questions but couldn’t make eye contact with the people working there as they were typing away and not really interacting,” she said.

Elphinstone, whose Albion gallery showcases contemporary and abstract art from Queensland, said there was demand for affordable art in a friendly atmosphere. “My gallery is still being discovered by people for the first time, and they’re really happy to find us because we are, I guess, a mid-range-priced gallery,” she said.Gordine said since the pandemic, interest in art had increased. headtopics.com

