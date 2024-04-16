ASIO to support investigation into stabbing at church

Director-General Mike Burgess, speaking alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw, said that ASIO , as part of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Team, would support the investigation into the attack.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed ﻿during a service at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley just after 7pm overnight.﻿Parishioners apprehended a 16-year-old who is now in police custody, but the incident sparked fury in the community with a large crowd gathering outside the church, surging rapidly from about 50 to 500 people. It was initially reported that the teen was 15-years-old.

Burgess said that at this time, there was no indication of any ongoing threat to the public, and that the terror alert level would not be raised.Albanese called for Australians to remain calm, as he offered his condolences to those affected both by last night's attack, and the deadly stabbing spree in Bondi Junction on the weekend.﻿

"I understand that people are feeling uneasy, and that's understandable, given the atrocity that occurred on Saturday and then this incident last night," Albanese said. "And part of us standing up here is to reassure the public that the authorities are doing their work. I have every faith in the NSW Police, in the Australian Federal Police, in our security agencies, to do their work. We will provide them with every support.": Stay across all the latest in breaking news, celebrity and sport via our WhatsApp channel. No comments, no algorithm and nobody can see your private details.

ASIO Investigation Stabbing Church Wakeley Suspect Police Custody Community Anger

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney church stabbing: Livestream shows man stabbing bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at Christ the Good Shepherd church in western SydneyNSW Police say a man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a church leader and members at a church in western Sydney during a livestreamed service.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Injured Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel’s incredible act of forgiveness after stabbing incident at Western Sydney Church7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Stabbed Sydney bishop: Orthodox priest is a viral lockdown and COVID-19 vaccine scepticBishop Mar Mari Emmanuel is the leader of an ultra-conservative branch of the Assyrian Orthodox faith who has a big presence on social media.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sydney church stabbing: multiple people, including bishop, stabbed during massBishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was saying mass at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley when a man lunged at him

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Rise in extremists who want to trigger 'race war' in Australia, ASIO warns"Over the last 18 months, we have seen an uptick in the number of nationalist and racist violent extremists advocating sabotage in private conversations both here and overseas."

Source: 9NewsSyd - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Intelligence expert rebukes Albanese govt over ASIO decisionStrategic Analysis Australia director and Sky News contributor Michael Shoebridge has slammed the government for their “disturbing” approach to national security.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »