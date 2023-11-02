ASIC removes thousands of scam pages in takedown blitz

More than 2100 investment scam websites purporting to offer high-risk products like crypto assets and FX derivatives have been removed since July, the Australian Securities and Investments CommissionTaylor Swift performing during the US leg of her Eras Tour. Fans are told to beware of ticket scams.
“Scammers are using all the tricks in the bag to con consumers – offering attractive investment returns, using fake ACNs and claiming to have ASIC endorsement,” Jones said. “It’s no surprise that even to the discerning eye these scam websites trick consumers.”
The assistant treasurer said the government was making “some serious headway” in disrupting investment scams, working in tandem with the National Anti-Scams Centre to help protect Australians from losing their hard-earned savings.
“We’re beginning to see a trend of more reporting due to better awareness” and a decline in losses to investment scams over the last quarter, he said. “This is a trend we’d like to see continue – but we all have to stay vigilant.”, alleging the social media giant funnelled users to cryptocurrency scam websites that used his name to defraud unsuspecting victims.
The case, which is being heard in Western Australia, is set to return to court later this month for an expected judgement. “We don’t want ads seeking to scam people out of money or mislead people on Facebook – they violate our policies and are not good for our community,” a spokeswoman for Facebook’s parent company Meta said in response.
