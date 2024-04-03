Asbestos Found in Mulch at Melbourne Parks

Parks across Melbourne's west will be inspected for asbestos after the cancer-causing fibres were found in mulch near a children's playground in Spotswood. The council has announced that other sites using the same mulch will also be examined for safety.

This discovery follows a similar case in NSW where asbestos-contaminated mulch was found at multiple sites, including schools.

