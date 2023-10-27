As the Hamas-Israel war rages, Islamophobia and antisemitism are rising in Australia

Sara* was waiting for the 6.44 am train when she was told she had bombed Israel. The 24-year-old was confronted by a stranger spitting insults on her commute to work. She told SBS News the last few weeks felt "more tense". It's a tension particularly felt by Australians of Muslim and Jewish faiths since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7 , killing more than 1,400 people.

"We don't want to see people here who have nothing to do with what's happening overseas, whether they be Muslim or Jewish to be harassed." The South Australian Islamic Society says members of the community are fearing for their safety after two Adelaide mosques were the target of arson attacks.

Read more:

SBSNews »

Israel Hamas: Benjamin Netanyahu vows inquiry into Hamas attacks, but war comes firstIsrael’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted he has questions to answer over the October 7 terror attacks on his people. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in GazaDefence Minister Yoav Gallant said the aim of the pending ground offensive will be to destroy the vast network of tunnels used by Hamas. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕