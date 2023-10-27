As Tesla struggled, Musk wondered: what will we wear on Mars? Life in Elon’s orbit

Is there a living creature on the planet as ­multi-tentacled as Elon Musk, the South Africa-born tech trailblazer whose elastic reach seems to extend not only to most realms of earthly life but into the galactic sphere as well? Musk is the CEO of Tesla, which has done more than any other auto company to bring about the mass adoption of electric cars in Western countries. He is the founder of SpaceX, the spacecraft company that has constructed the world’s most reliable reusable rocket.

Such is his standing that when, in 2021, Isaacson first talked with Musk about writing his story, he made the kind of demands that the billionaire routinely issues to others. “I said to him, ‘I want to do this not based on a few interviews. If I do the book, I want to be by your side at every meeting and every conversation and every meal’ and he said, ‘Okay’.”This loose verbal agreement in place, Isaacson went back to enjoying a meal with friends.

His first expedition introduced him to the other­worldliness of his subject. “He did a weekly meeting called Mars Coloniser, where they would talk for two hours about what people would wear once we have communities on Mars and how they would vote and govern themselves. And I’m going, ‘Wait a minute, these ­people are nuts. headtopics.com

There’s his politics. Trump he regards as a con man – he was joking when he said that he bought Twitter to help the disgraced former president regain the White House in 2024 – and Biden as a boring windbag. The COVID lockdowns made him more virulently libertarian, and he sees himself as a field marshal in the war on woke..

After his two-year embed came to an end, did Isaacson like the guy? “It’s such an anodyne word, ‘like’,” he replies. “There were times when I thought he was appalling. There were times when I thought he was pretty inspiring or a really good engineer. He has many different personalities. But my job wasn’t to like or ­dislike him. My job was to tell you the story.”with Twitter, or X as we are now supposed to call it, the release of that story could not have been better timed. headtopics.com

Read more:

theage »