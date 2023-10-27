As Queensland residents reflect on homes lost in 420 bushfires this week, experts say there is more to come

Hundreds were evacuated across the state, while 130 fires burned over 5,000 hectares in NSW and four properties were lost in Western AustraliaFor five days the 70-year-old has been cooped up in an evacuation centre in Tara, west of Brisbane.

“I must have ingested a really big heap of smoke and I couldn’t breathe,” she told Guardian Australia.Lacy had been living in a shipping container after losing everything in a bushfire eight months ago. Lacy, who lives with emphysema, lost her oxygen tanks in the blaze. Her home was uninsured.“This time it’s really got me. I put all my blood, sweat and tears into getting what we had back and it’s going up in smoke as well,” she said.“I wanted the quiet life in my old age out in the country.

More than 11,000 hectares (27,200 acres) were burned in the Tara region alone over four days. Firefighters have been requested from interstate and New Zealand to provide reprieve for fatigued crews.The QFES inspector Warren Buckley on Wednesday warned Queenslanders the fire season was only just beginning.“We’re planning for this to go out past through Christmas and into early next year. It’s going to be a long campaign until we get some rain. Please bear with us. headtopics.com

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said the rain washing the state’s south-east was providing little reprieve. Aline Ribeiro, a meteorologist at Weatherzone, said the fire season had started early this year, driven by low rainfall and high temperatures.

“We expect fire danger to increase on Monday in NSW … And there will be really warm conditions in Queensland over the next days.” After spending three days in a fire evacuation centre in Dalby, Michelle Nolan-Odds returned to her home to find her fridge had broken. headtopics.com

