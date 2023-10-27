As other states back phonics, experts say Victorian kids could be left behind

The reading standards of Victorian students could noticeably decline unless the state government adopts a consistent teaching approach to the key learning skill, experts have warned.
Academic Pamela Snow, professor of cognitive psychology at La Trobe University’s School of Education, said there were still significant gaps between reading research and classroom teaching, and governments needed to be more deliberate in guiding schools to adopt best practice.
But Snow said NAPLAN was not a high benchmark, and she expected Victoria's performance would decline over time if it didn't follow the lead of other, more prescriptive, states. "Because we've devolved autonomy down to individual schools, we're tolerating high levels of variability," she said. "We don't tolerate high levels of variability in health.
Burrows said the government should eliminate practices that don’t align with reading science research. An Education Department spokesperson said every school was required to have a four-year plan reflecting priorities and goals. They said the department provided clear advice to schools on evidence-based practices.Snow said the government needed to distil the latest research and direct schools, instead of offloading responsibility and allowing them to choose their own path.
The academics' letter calls for six policy reform initiatives including embedding evidence-based approaches in initial teacher education and professional development, and establishing new proficiency targets in the next National School Reform Agreement, due to be delivered at the end of October.