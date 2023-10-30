As Israel starts its ground invasion, where can Gazans go?

People in Gaza have been told by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to move south to stay safe but where exactly can they go? Israel has bombarded Gaza for weeks following Hamas' unprecedented land, sea and air attack on 7 October. The Palestinian military and political group's attack killed an estimated 1,400 Israelis , mostly civilians, and saw more than 200 people taken hostage in a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict between the two.

"Instead of having the regular five to 10 people in the household, now they are having up to 100 people who are displaced and they're just sheltering in their buildings and this is why as Israel hits more and more residential areas, we have large families that are just completely being killed in this bombardment,” Iqtait said. He said those heading south would not be met with substantial support.

