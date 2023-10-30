As a communications blackout eases, bombarded Gazans look for their loved ones

Gazans searched for loved ones and heard the news of family members killed as communications gradually returned to the enclave on Sunday after a near-total blackout as Israeli troops and armoured vehicles pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave. The United Nations also warned that Palestinians were desperate for food and that civil order was breaking down after three weeks of war with Hamas militants and a siege on the densely populated coastal strip.

Medical services became so stretched that ambulances were no longer taking calls. People hit by bombings relied on volunteers to take them for treatment. The air strikes focused heavily on areas in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, where ground incursions were taking place. People in the southern Gaza Strip said they heard the explosions and saw the sky light up - but had no means of checking on family and friends in the targeted areas. “Gaza is isolated from the rest of the world.

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza face dire conditionsDisplaced Palestinians in Gaza's Khan Younis are living in tents and enduring long queues for basic facilities. Many express their desperation for the war to end and for some relief from their suffering. Meanwhile, central Israel is also under heavy rocket fire, with sirens sounding in major cities. The armed wing of Hamas claims responsibility for bombing Tel Aviv in response to Israeli attacks on civilians. Palestinian officials express concern about Israeli threats to Gaza Shifa Hospital. Read more ⮕

Civil Disorder in Gaza as Palestinians Break into UN WarehouseHundreds of Palestinians in Gaza have broken into a United Nations warehouse, causing civil disorder and taking essential supplies. The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency reports that thousands of residents raided UN warehouses, hindering humanitarian operations in the region. Read more ⮕

Communication blackout leaves Palestinians in Gaza isolatedFor 34 hours, the majority of Palestinians in Gaza were cut off from the outside world and each other due to a communication blackout. The United States believes Israel is responsible for the loss of phone and internet service. Palestinians in Gaza describe living in a nightmare since the border incident with Hamas. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israeli ground operation. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israeli ground operation. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israeli ground operation. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕