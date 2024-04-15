Arthur Russell: The Secret Hero of the Dancefloor

He played cello for Allen Ginsberg , nearly joined Talking Heads and was sampled by Kanye West . Now the singular, genre-spanning Russell has the exhaustive study he deserves

Uprooting himself to New York in 1973, Russell moved in the city’s icy avant garde and minimalist circles, programming events in a space called the Kitchen where leftfield music and multimedia art rubbed together. If San Francisco was the place to be in the late 60s, New York was the centre of progressive creativity in the 70s, when the city’s unkempt corners nurtured countless talents.

Arthur Russell Dancefloor Avant-Garde Producer Musician Cello Allen Ginsberg Talking Heads Kanye West

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Investigation into Music Mogul Sean Combs and Lawsuit against Russell SimmonsThe US Department of Homeland Security raids properties belonging to Sean Combs as part of a sex-trafficking investigation, while a lawsuit is filed against Russell Simmons. The actions are the result of years of work by alleged victims and advocates.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Missing Jack Russell Captured Weeks After EscapeA missing jack russell named Milo, who escaped the care of an animal transport company near Melbourne Airport, has been captured weeks after he went missing. Professional animal rescuer Nigel Williamson successfully lured Milo into a cage using a recording of his owner's voice.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Family of Brisbane grandfather Russell Bates pleads for answers over his death at Logan Hospital7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Juan Martinez lieutenant Russell Mailler tipped to lead HWL EbsworthJuan Martinez’s right-hand man is favoured to become the next leader of Australia’s largest legal partnership.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Channel 4 boss apologises over failure in investigation of Russell Brand claimAlex Mahon says former staff member made ‘serious’ allegation in 2009 that was not ‘investigated as it should have been’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Russell Crowe text emerges in Souths crisisRussell Crowe has sent a blunt text message to South Sydney officials while pressure builds on coach Jason Demetriou.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »