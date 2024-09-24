Arteta To Reveal Arsenal's Injuries Through Team Sheet For Bolton Clash

at the Etihad Stadium, saying the truth about his players’ condition would be revealed by his team sheet for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Bolton .players went to ground and called for treatment during the second half as they tried to preserve a 2-1 lead with 10 men after the dismissal of Leandro Trossard in first-half stoppage-time.

“I always prefer the facts to words or supposing things,” Arteta said. “Let’s see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts or these things or if it’s a reality. Other things will be factors and that’s it. We will use the facts. What are the other factors? Well, if a player is faking something that means he will carry on and be involved in the squad and play. Unfortunately, there will be a few players not available.

If Raya does not play, Arteta would probably turn to his fourth-choice goalkeeper, Jack Porter, who is 16. The second-choice, Neto, is cup-tied, having played for Bournemouth in the second round, while the third-choice, Tommy Setford, is injured.Arteta is also without the injured Martin Ødegaard, Mikel Merino, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney, while Ben White is a doubt. Trossard is suspended.

Arteta said Arsenal had “learned from the past” in terms of playing City with 10 men, which they did twice in 2021-22. In the first meeting that season, they had Granit Xhaka sent off at 2-0 down after 35 minutes en route to a. In the second, they lost Gabriel Magalhães at 1-1 in the 59th minute; they would concede in stoppage time for a“We’d better learn … if not I would be thick, very thick,” Arteta said. “We had to play the game that we had to play .

