Arteta's Arsenal secure priceless point in title quest

Mikel Arteta had parked the bus to secure what he hopes will prove a priceless point in Arsenal’s Premier League title quest. Arsenal will need Liverpool to stall at some point if they are to realise their dream of a first championship title in 20 years; Jürgen Klopp’s team play next at home against Sheffield United on Thursday night.

In the meantime, allFollowing the stress of the 0-0 draw against City, this was an easier ride, Arsenal moving back above ­Liverpool to the top of the table, Arteta able to enjoy the impact of some of his lesser used players. The manager made a season‑high five changes to his starting XI, opportunity knocking the loudest for Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson. Arteta had rested some of his big guns. It was the first time all season that Declan Rice was not in the starting XI for a league game; he got on as a substitute, as did Gabriel Martinelli. Bukayo Saka was rested entirely. It was Smith Rowe who helped to make the difference

