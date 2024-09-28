Art Overhaul At The Lodge Reflects Albanese's New Direction For Australia

With less than a year until the next election, the words of party elder Gough Whitlam could be ringing in Anthony Albanese 's ears.

These paintings were a change from the former occupant's taste and the art overhaul was a statement, tailored to tell the story of Australia's new-look government. More than two years on, with less than a year remaining until the next election, there has been a list of achievements. But Albanese also now leads a risk-averse party humbled by its own fumblings.

By then, the RBA had raised rates nine times since the election. Households were increasingly doing it tough but were forgiving of Albanese and his government. Rates would only rise three more times, twice in the months after the by-election, and then again in November, where they've remained ever since.

That's not to say voters blamed Labor for inflation. Rather, they perceive too little is being done about it."We just need to be talking about the economy. We have delivered two surpluses, we have brought down inflation, we have been good economic managers.When he was elected, Albanese tried to echo the tone of Gough Whitlam, another fan of modern art, who soared into office with an "It's Time" message .

But on election night, Albanese had been riding high. He approached the microphone fighting back tears. Standing alone, his lips quivered as he held his arms out wide. He composed himself. What came next would be a decision that would put his electoral fortunes on the line.

It was also in that spirit that Albanese found himself at the National Press Club in January this year. But as Samaras notes, a drop of 1 per cent when your primary vote is in the low 30s can bring with it danger warnings. By 2013, Labor members wanted him to take charge in Labor's two-step leadership process. His caucus disagreed.Bill Shorten, a factional heavy on Labor's Right who'd torn down two prime ministers, again worked the numbers, securing enough party room support to supersede Albanese's membership backing . Albanese had to wait six years before his moment to lead would arrive.

The decision to send in an administrator to the construction division of the CFMEU and cut ties with the union was essential. Labor couldn't be seen to be linked to a union alleged to have been infiltrated by bikies and underworld figures. A refugee from Afghanistan, Payman grew up in the northern suburbs of Perth and became a union organiser. Arriving in Canberra, the hijab-wearing politician took possession of an office once occupied by Clive Palmer and Tony Abbott.

Payman's comments on Insiders, pledging to do it again, were the final straw. Albanese, already facing Coalition and Greens accusations he was a weak leader, now had a backbencher openly saying she'd defy him. "Mortgage belt areas have been brutal to the primary vote," he says, noting while there had been a general erosion, there had been bigger localised swings.

Still lacking, however, is a path forward for that key election commitment, Indigenous policy, which new minister Malarndirri McCarthy is now tasked to oversee.It's not been since James Scullin, in 1932, that Labor has lost government after one term. Having comfortably won majority government, Scullin faced opposition in the Senate.

