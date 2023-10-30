Arrests over shooting of bikie boss

The 48-year-old convicted cocaine peddler was shot multiple times in the carpark of his Bondi Junction apartment block at 8.30am on June 27.

A short time later, police found a burnt-out Porsche nearby in Bondi Junction and a burnt-out Holden Commodore in Zetland, with three crime scenes established and forensically examined. Two men have been arrested following the shooting of Alen Moradian earlier this year. Picture: NSW Police

Taskforce Magnus was established in July to target gun-related and violent crime and to investigate links between organised criminal activity in Sydney. Detectives attached to Taskforce Magnus on Monday morning executed two search warrants in Sydney’s southwest and arrested two men, aged 27 and 28.NSW Police say the men are expected to be charged over their involvement in the murder. Picture: NSW Police headtopics.com

The arrests come after NSW Police on Friday shared footage of two men they believed could assist with their investigation.The case remains before the courts. Mr Moradian's death was one of the high-profile alleged killings that triggered Task Force Magnus – a police operation tasked with investigating a string of gangland shootings across Sydney.