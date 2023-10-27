Argentina v England: Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final

Marcus Smith at full back, Manu Tuilagi in the centre (for the last time?), Henry Arundell tearing it up on the wing. What’s not to love. Well, apart from this being a third/fourth play-off, but let’s not get bogged down in details.

England: Marcus Smith; Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Theo Dan, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl Replacements: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence.

