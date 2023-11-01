Are today’s superstar basketballers better than yesterday’s greats?

But then again, today’s fans are steeped in the current visual style of the game, which has changed over the past few decades. We may underestimate former players’ explosiveness, fluidity, and precision.
A large body of evidence suggests NBA players now move more explosively than those of previous eras – even though they aren’t themselves larger-bodied. The league’s average height peaked at 2 metres in 1987, and since then, only the (relatively) diminutive point guards have inched up as a group. Taller players – centres and forwards – have actually shrunk a bit.
Marcus Elliott, the founder and director of P3, tells me that his system measures raw-force production, power, overall movement, and speed, and that with respect to all of them, “today’s average NBA athlete is 4 to 7 per cent better than the average NBA athlete from more than 10 years ago”.When Elliott began evaluating players about 15 years ago, many were operating at only 75 to 80 per cent of their potential athleticism.
Basketball has never been a more global sport; a record 125 international players are on teams’ rosters this season. But before NBA general managers raided the worldwide talent pool for exceptionally skilled players, some taller players basically got by on their height.
Centres are also taking more than four times as many three-point shots as they were 10 years ago. Power forwards have become long-range bombers, too; a whopping 40 per cent of their shot attempts are now three-pointers.
