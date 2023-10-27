Are dummies safe to sleep with? Aussie mum shares harrowing choking baby footage as warning to every parent

WARNING: This article contains distressing content. An Australian mum has shared distressing footage showing the moment her baby son choked on his dummy — leaving him gasping for air in the middle of the night. Nikki Jurcutz, who worked as a paramedic for eight years with Ambulance Victoria, re-shared the harrowing video to warn parents about the dangers of babies sleeping with a pacifier. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Footage of baby choking on dummy.

” The founder of children’s safety organisation Tiny Hearts Education said she wanted to raise awareness about the little-known choking hazard. “It triggered me and my husband to be more aware, so I’m sharing in the hope it does the same for you,” she said. “I spent today looking into dummy safety and the potential safety concerns they present. There are safety requirements dummies must meet. “I’ve gone through all of the ones we have after seeing this to ensure our baby is safe.

