ARChive of Contemporary Music in Need of a New Home

The ARChive of Contemporary Music, which houses more than 90m songs and is supported by names such as Martin Scorsese, is in need of a new home. It all started in a loft in Tribeca, New York, long before it was a trendy neighbourhood. Bob George, the co-founder, recalls how the collection began and the importance of preserving it. The non-profit music library and research centre now contains over 3m sound recordings, making it one of the biggest popular music collections in the world.

