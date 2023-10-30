Architects are holding back Sydney by blocking the demolition of a boring 1950s office building

The thousands of people who walk every day past the MLC building, a sad, empty 14-storey office building in North Sydney, can blame the architecture industry’s veneration of Bates Smart.

A few years ago, MLC moved out of what had become a historical relic.

The Bates Smart building that was going to replace the MLC building, which was also designed by Bates Smart.The experts like its rectangular shape and “curtain wall façade”, which just means an outer wall not necessary to keep the building standing. headtopics.com

Opinions of architectural significance had a big impact on Susan Dixon, SC, a senior commissioner on the court. Declaring the building’s “considerable heritage significance”, she vetoed the demolition.Some regular residents weren’t convinced. “This building has absolutely no architectural merit,” wrote Davie Macdonald, a long-time North Sydney Labor Party activist. “It is an eyesore.”

“We’re trying to deal with the chronic housing shortage which the state and country is suffering from,” says Peter Menegazzo, Investa’s chief executive.

