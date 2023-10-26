Arab nations condemn Israel’s Gaza assault during UN debate

Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has warned the US, saying: ‘If the genocide in Gaza continues they will not be spared from this fire.’Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has warned the US, saying: ‘If the genocide in Gaza continues they will not be spared from this fire.’and its western backers to end the bombing in a Gaza at the start of a rare two-day emergency debate at the UN general assembly.

The debate was occasionally unsettling for the US, as diplomats from across the globe challenged what they frequently described as Washington’s unqualified support for Israel since theattack that killed 1,400 people. Since then, according to the Palestinian authorities, more than 7,000 people have been killed in Gaza, with Israel pounding the territory with airstrikes.

. A large majority of nations in the assembly will probably condemn Israel if a non-binding vote is called on Friday In a stark warning, Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said : “I say frankly to the American statesmen who are managing the genocide in Palestine that we do not welcome an expansion of the war in the region. But if the genocide incontinues they will not be spared from this fire.” He insisted progress was being made to secure the release of hostages seized by Hamas. headtopics.com

Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, lambasted the language used by Israel saying “the Israeli government … called for wiping out Palestinians of the face of this Earth, called them animals unworthy of life”.The Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, showed the general assembly a brief video that he said showed a Hamas fighter trying to decapitate a man with a garden tool during the attack on 7 October this year., insisted: “This is not a war with the Palestinians.

They criticised Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian areas and called for more efforts to implement a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict, an idea that has been the foundation of a long-moribund peace process. headtopics.com

