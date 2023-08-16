Apple to Adopt RCS Messaging Standard in 2024

In a surprise move, technology giant Apple says 2024 will see it adopt the RCS messaging standard that aims to eventually replace SMS, allowing for improved messaging between smartphones running different operating systems, such as Google's Android. Apple says it will implement RCS messaging in 2024, which Google has called 'the new SMS'. It means problems with group messages, large files and read receipts between platforms should be fixed.
The decision comes after a lengthy publicity campaign by Google, which makes the Android operating system. The announcement comes after years of lobbying and publicity campaigns by the likes of Google and fellow Apple competitor Samsung, as well as mobile carriers that are part of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA). Those groups have blamed Apple's previous lack of RCS adoption for things such as low-resolution media in text messages, broken group chats and no read receipts or typing indicators when using SMS or MMS messaging between Apple and non-Apple devices
Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »
Source: FinancialReview | Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »
Source: FinancialReview | Read more »
GUARDİANAUS: Donald Trump: ‘It’s a witch hunt!’The former president takes to his broomstick for the 2024 election
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »