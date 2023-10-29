Apple Introduces New Speech Accessibility Features for Non-Speaking Individuals

For the millions of people who are non-speaking or have lost their ability to speak, smartphones and the rise of text communication have provided many benefits. But there are still countless situations, in person and online, where an inability to speak can be a barrier.

“The idea is to try and support individuals who are either non-speaking or at risk of speech loss. For example one in three people diagnosed with ALS is likely to lose their ability to speak over the course of their life,” said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of global accessibility policy and Initiatives.

But those with newer devices also have the option of creating a custom voice that sounds like them, with machine learning. Apple calls this feature Personal Voice, and it’s a bit like those synthesised vocal deepfakes you might have heard on YouTube where a Barack Obama soundalike ranks Pokémon, except Apple’s take doesn’t require an enormous amount of training data, is easy to make, and has security and privacy features built in to keep it from being misused. headtopics.com

Once it’s all done, you can select one of your Personal Voices (you can create several) to use with Live Speech, for speaking out loud or in apps such as FaceTime. The new features join a large list of accessibility tools on Apple devices, many of which also utilise AI. This includes the Magnifier, which can use the camera to read out everything from labels on buttons to the distance of an upcoming door, or Sound Recognition which can alert users if the phone hears a baby crying, dog barking, water running or other important sound.

“But as always, we want to really figure out what are the unique problems of the communities, by hearing from them, by understanding what they would like technology to do, and then solving those specific problems.” headtopics.com