Apartment Buyers Caught in Commercial Dispute Over Alleged Structural Issues

Apartment buyers caught in a commercial dispute over alleged structural issues say the saga has highlighted gaps in consumer protection. The 2018 Building Confidence report aimed to improve regulations and compliance in the building and construction industry. The WA government is considering mandatory audits and insurance options to protect buyers.

Single mum Bethany Evans put down a $100,000 deposit on a three-bedroom apartment at the beleaguered Shenton Quarter development in Perth, in October 2021. Problems at the project first emerged in March this year, when the CFMEU released vision of cracks in the concrete, which it claimed was evidence of structural issues. Work on the site continued and Ms Evans was hopeful she would be living in the million-dollar apartment early in the new year. The builder, construction giant BGC, said the decision to close the site was due to a commercial dispute with the developer Iris PW, regarding engineering and design





abcnews » / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Buyers lose it over $247k Sydney apartmentAn inner Sydney studio apartment on the market for less than $247,000 is causing some serious buzz among prospective buyers, but the new owner will have to come to peace with one big issue.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

Why commercial real estate is booming – just not office towersCommercial real estate prices are booming as the market gets a fillip from wealthy Chinese buyers.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Aussie construction company collapses leaving dozens without workThe business worked on commercial projects including high schools, private hospitals, and apartment blocks.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 15. / 26,25 Read more »

Sydney buyers warned over purchasing off-the-planSydney-siders have been warned over purchasing off-the-plan properties in their desperate hopes of entering the housing market. Buyers Agent Michelle May issued the warning to residents seeking to purchase new apartment blocks due to the affordable pricing. Ms May's primary concern is that buyers don't know the quality of the build and exactly what they are buying into. The buyers agent did offer some tips for residents still looking to purchase a brand new apartment. She recommended buyers do their research on the property developer's history and also check out their previous builds, before making a decision.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 6. / 77,616 Read more »

Commercial property is king, says Young Rich buyer’s agentThe demand for residential property among high net worth investors has plummeted, according to Rethink Investing’s Scott O’Neill.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Buyers step up as home auctions get busierThe number of dwellings listed for auction has ticked up steadily through July, and jumped another 13.1 per cent in the past week. But so far, buyers’ appetite is keeping up.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »