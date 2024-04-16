Anzac Day Trading Hours: Which Stores Will Be Open?

is one of Australia 's most important national occasions, commemorating military action by Australia n and New Zealand troops in World War I.

Many states and territories restrict their trading hours to allow workers and business owners to pay their respects. Here's a quick state-by-state guide about whether some of Australia's biggest retailers will be open on Anzac Day.People gather around the flame during the ANZAC Day dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on April 25, 2022. Queensland, SA, and WA - Most stores will be closed on Anzac day.NT - All stores will open after 12pm with reduced trading hours.

﻿SA - Many stores will open after 1pm, but many locations will stay closed. Customers are advised to check online.

Anzac Day Trading Hours Retailers Australia Open Closed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hanson explodes at Woollies over Anzac DayWoolworths has responded to furious criticism levelled by One Nation senator Pauline Hanson over the stocking of RSL Australia’s limited-edition Anzac biscuit tins.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Double Demerits in Effect for Anzac Day Weekend in AustraliaAs Australia prepares to remember fallen soldiers on Anzac Day, drivers are reminded to drive safely and avoid committing offences that could result in demerit points and fines. Double demerits will be in effect in NSW and ACT during the long weekend.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Australian and PNG Prime Ministers to Commemorate Anzac Day on Kokoda TrackAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape will walk part of the Kokoda Track to commemorate Anzac Day. They will attend a dawn service at Isurava to honor the victims of the World War II Kokoda campaign.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Albo’s historic act to mark Anzac DayAnthony Albanese will commemorate Anzac Day by walking part of the Kokoda Track alongside his Papua New Guinea counterpart, James Marape.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Albanese to commemorate Anzac Day on the Kokoda TrackPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed he will be commemorating Anzac Day this year along the Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Easter long weekend 2024 trading hours: Coles, Woolworths, Aldi & IGA opening times7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »