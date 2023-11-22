ANZ Warns Staff of Pay Consequences for Not Meeting Office Attendance Requirement

ANZ has issued a stern warning to staff who continue to flout the bank’s requirement that they show up to the office 50 per cent of the time. ANZ has strongly hinted to staff that their pay packets could take a hit if they fail to meet the “behavioural expectation” of showing up to the office at least 50 per cent of the time. Now an internal memo to ANZ staff shows the bank issuing a stern warning linking office attendance to end-of-year salary reviews and bonuses.





