| Less than three months out from an election to pick the first, new president to rule Taiwan in eight years, the mood on the self-governed island is hard to gauge.

But at the same time there is nervousness about the current geopolitical upheaval and the risk of authoritarian governments seizing on any opportunity that weakens or distracts the US or its willingness to“The influence of Jews in the United States is huge, so the United States definitely has Israel as its priority.

US analysts say the number of incursions by Chinese warplanes in skies around Taiwan totalled 1737 in 2022, more than double the 972 a year earlier. Those numbers have intensified this year. China sent more than 100 fighter jets and nine navy ships into the Taiwan Strait on a single day alone in September, the Taiwan government says. It was a record. headtopics.com

Still, there are no suggestions an invasion is imminent. Even Taiwan’s outspoken Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, who continually warns that democracy in the region is threatened by China, says the risk is real but could be prevented.“We don’t see war as imminent. We don’t see it as inevitable.

“In an election anything could happen, and we have to remain cautious. In Taiwan right now many people are focused on social issues, the economy, housing and the price of eggs,” says Vincent Chao, head of the DPP’s International Affairs division and a Taipei city councillor.He is also frustrated at what he says has been a huge disinformation campaign, some of it driven by China in an attempt to influence the outcome. headtopics.com

The other wildcard is billionaire Terry Gou, who was in the spotlight this week after Beijing launched a tax probe into the China operations of Foxconn, the iPhone manufacturer he founded. The DPP claims it is a push by China to force Gou to step out of the election race to give parties more sympathetic to China a better chance at winning.

