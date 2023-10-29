Anti-Semitic Protests Close Airport in Russia

The airport, which is in the city of Makhachkala in the Republic of Dagestan, closed after rioters began flooding the runway, according to Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia.Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reporter Amichai Stein said that a small number of Jews and Israelis were"isolated" at the airport during the protests. Rioters were heard yelled"Allahu Akbar" and anti-Semitic slogans.

"The State of Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere," the statement read. The majority of residents in Dagestan are Muslim. Jews are a minority group in Russia, with only around 83,000 Jews residing in the entire country.

A crowd of people, some with Palestinian flags, broke into the airport in search of passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv.Foreign affairs expert Rebekah Koffler told Fox News Digital that the situation"could be a big problem for Putin" if the protests are not contained. headtopics.com

"It is terrifying to think what could be happening to Russian Jews again. For 20 years, Putin has pursued largely a pro-Jewish, pro-Israel policies. If he doesn’t do it right, this will spill over and destabilize Muslim populated regions in Russia and may even spark terrorism in bigger cities again," she added.

