On September 19, in a large cardboard-box factory in central Pennsylvania, Visy Industries executive chairman Anthony Pratt and governor Josh Shapiro held what looked like just another dull-but-worthy press conference to promise a big financial injection into the local economy.

In this case, like many of Pratt’s public appearances, there was less and more to the announcement than seemed. That day, Shapiro’s office issued a press release stating: “Pratt Industries Invests $500 Million in Pennsylvania to Create Hundreds of New Jobs.” In reality, the Melbourne-based Pratt had promised the money over 10 years, an annual increase only two percentage points above a growth forecast for parcels shipped in the US.The jobs prediction seemed stretched too. Said to be worth $US500 million ($790 million), the factory employs some 200 people.

So what was really going on? Shapiro was. The 50-year-old Democrat is already being mooted as a 2028 presidential possibility, and the first Jewish community member to have serious Oval Office potential. headtopics.com

In August, famed party strategist James Carville listed Shapiro, a trained lawyer, as one of several “staggeringly talented politicians” who could lead the party in the post-Joe Biden era.As Australia’s richest Jew, Pratt must have been aware of Shapiro’s history-making potential.is owned by News Corp. Rupert Murdoch’s niece, Penny Fowler, is on the Visy advisory board.)

The $25 billion Pratt family has a long history of getting close to politicians, before, during and after they reach high office. Party allegiance doesn’t matter. The motivation isn’t clear. Public records show the Atlanta-based Pratt Industries received $US68 million ($107 million) in federal and state subsidies and discount loans over the past 22 years. headtopics.com

