Anthony Albanese unveils major redesign of stage three tax cuts

Anthony Albanese has unveiled a major redesign of stage three tax cuts in a move aimed at helping low- and middle-income earners battling through Australia’s cost-of-living crisis. The stage three cuts — which were introduced and legislated while the former Coalition government was in power and before the current economic environment marred by crippling inflation — are due to come into effect from the next financial year.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: What the tax cut changes mean for you In their original form, all Australians earning between $45,000 and $200,000 would see a decrease in the amount of tax they paid. Critics, however, argued the cuts skewed favourably towards higher-income earners, while low-income earners, particularly those on less than $45,000 per year, were being left behind. The PM’s reform was presented to a full Labor caucus meeting on Wednesday afternoon and formally unveiled at the National Press Club on Thursday. The original plan would have seen a flat tax rate of 30 cents per dollar for those earning between $45,001 and $200,00





11 Million Australians to Receive Bigger Tax Cuts in Government's Overhaul PlanThe Albanese government aims to convince voters to support a sweeping overhaul of the stage 3 tax package by offering bigger tax cuts to more than 11 million Australians. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese argues that the new plan provides tax cuts to all workers without impacting inflation or the federal budget. A Treasury analysis shows that a worker on the average full-time salary of $73,000 a year would receive a tax cut of about $1,500 a year under the new plan, compared to $625 under the original stage 3 package.

