Anthony Albanese to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing

‘Anthony Albanese will enjoy walking in the footsteps of Whitlam, one of his political heroes, for the next few days when he meets Xi Jinping in Beijing.’‘Anthony Albanese will enjoy walking in the footsteps of Whitlam, one of his political heroes, for the next few days when he meets Xi Jinping in Beijing.

’ive decades ago, almost to the day, Gough Whitlam raised a brimming glass to the party chairman Mao Zedong and the Chinese premier Zhou En-lai after delivering a speech at a welcome banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.in 1971, while he was still opposition leader – ahead of Richard Nixon’s groundbreaking official visit in 1972. Completely unaware of Nixon’s impending diplomatic overture, the then Australian prime minister Bill McMahon puffed up like a cold war warrior. McMahon declared Zhou had played Whitlam “like a trout”. After the US plan became known, the deputy Labor leader Lance Barnard offered a droll summation of events. Whitlam wasn’t a trout. But McMahon was “a stunned mullet”. A little over a year later, the stunned mullet was swept from office. Whitlam became the first Labor prime minister since 1949. He returned to China in 1973.Seminal moments are invoked too frequently in political columns – often without just cause. But Whitlam’s visit to China was a seminal momen

