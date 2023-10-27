Anthony Albanese’s visit settles some US doubts

No one can say the prime minister neglected his homework on that long flight across the Pacific. He knew which phrases from Democrat heroes to drop into his speeches in Washington.

It would be interesting to know whether Japanese or South Korean leaders, for example, feel the same compulsion to remind Americans of their own national myth when visiting the US capital. And his two visits – this one to Washington – next week’s to Beijing, were always going to be seen as a diplomatic looking glass, one refracting through the other. Canberra’s “stabilisation” of relations with China, therefore, at least for the Australian side, is bearing fruit.

This is because Australia now has no proximate cause of trouble with Beijing, unlike the Philippines or Japan. But a policy of “stabilisation” gives no real comfort toNor will Canberra’s circumspect language on China pass the high rhetorical bar of the bellicose line on China from congressional Republicans. The most Albanese would say on China was that Australia is “clear-eyed”, a phrase beloved of security hawks. headtopics.com

Moreover, the Labor party, like its predecessor, ties its tongue and refuses to go into the parliament and explain both the strategic rationale of the agreement and how it will unfold. Consider the pattern of US administrations worrying about the advent of left-of-centre governments in Australia. In the late 1940s the Americans believed the Chifley Labor government was full of crypto-Communists and worried about sharing intelligence with it.

