Anthony Albanese’s trip to meet Xi Jinping is a crucial moment for China-Australia relations.

Looking back into the history, China-Australia relations had been at the forefront of China’s bilateral relations with developed countries for a long time. In 2014, President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Australia, during which the leaders of our two countries agreed to advance bilateral relations towards Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, setting up a milestone for China-Australia relations.
China is Australia’s largest export market and source of imports, bilateral trade volume has been soaring up to US$220.9 billion ($347 billion) last year, compared with less than US$100 million in 1972. Nowadays, an increasing number of Chinese students choose Australia for their higher education, with 133,000 arriving in just the first half of this year.
Australian coal, timber, and barley have returned to the vast Chinese market through the relentless efforts between our two sides.Fifty years on, China-Australia relations have enjoyed more maturity, thus reaching a new historic starting point of advancement. Since last year, with the efforts of both sides, our bilateral ties have witnessed stability and improvement. This year, our two sides have improved bilateral exchange, dialogue and advancement.
Meanwhile, Australian coal, timber, barley and other commodities have returned to the vast Chinese market, owing to the relentless efforts between our two sides. Recently, China and Australia conducted friendly consultations under the WTO framework governing disputes such as wine and wind towers that are of mutual concern, and reached consensus on appropriate settlements.
