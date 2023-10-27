Anthony Albanese’s $28k drinks list: Sydney gins, Canberra rieslings and his radical self

A classic juniper backbone complemented by fresh green apple, native strawberry gum leaf, and chamomile. An easy-drinking gin, delicate, fresh and floral – for the best result, serve with a strawberry.With tasting notes like those and a provenance like that, is it any wonder Poor Toms Sydney Dry Gin appears in Anthony Albanese’s top five alcohol purchases since May 2022?

Certainly, the choices of former prime ministers John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison were found wanting by some connoisseurs, and accessing the information is not always straightforward.for refusing to reveal the specific brands of wine and beer Abbott bought. After a fight that lasted 18 months and ultimately landed with the Information Commissioner, who regulates freedom of information requests, all was revealed.

Mr Allen says its appearance at the top of Mr Albanese’s wine list is a good start, and at about $28 a bottle, it’s only slightly above the average price of wine drunk by prime ministers past. Rounding out the top three is 48 bottles of another sparkling, this time A By Arras, also from Tasmania (about $27 a bottle). headtopics.com

The prime minister’s office wants us to make clear the Lodge and Kirribilli House have been operated and funded by the Australian government since 1927 and 1957 respectively. The drinks on the list are, of course, used for a range of official events, receptions and dinners the leader is required to host.

Receipts show plenty of cases of The Grifter Brewing Co in Marrickville’s pale ale and lager being purchased, as well as four cases of the eponymous Albo Pale Ale, made by another inner-west local, Willie the Boatman, which bears an image on the label of the prime minister in his radical youth days. headtopics.com

And while Mr Albanese was at the Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland on December 29 last year, receipts show two bottles of Jose Cuervo Especial Silver tequila were bought at a bottle shop near Kirribilli House.In an interview earlier at the festival, Mr Albanese said he had not yet turned his attention to New Year’s Eve, but clearly someone had.

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Giant seagulls and a new, low-cost blues festival headed to SydneyDirector Olivia Ansell says next year’s Sydney Festival will have a particular emphasis on the harbour, which she hopes will impress even ‘the most jaded Sydneysider’. Read more ⮕

Giant seagulls and a new, low-cost blues festival headed to SydneyDirector Olivia Ansell says next year’s Sydney Festival will have a particular emphasis on the harbour, which she hopes will impress even ‘the most jaded Sydneysider’. Read more ⮕

Giant seagulls and a new, low-cost blues festival headed to SydneyDirector Olivia Ansell says next year’s Sydney Festival will have a particular emphasis on the harbour, which she hopes will impress even ‘the most jaded Sydneysider’. Read more ⮕

Sydney house prices: Rising listings, poor affordability slash house price growthThe rate fell by a third to 1.9 per cent across the combined capital cities during the September quarter, a new report from Domain shows. Read more ⮕

Woman's body found on school grounds in Sydney's CBDJust before midnight, emergency services were called to a school on Kent Street in the CBD. Read more ⮕

Woman’s body found in Sydney CBD school, death treated as suspiciousPolice were called to St Andrew’s Cathedral School in the CBD just before midnight on Wednesday. A second crime scene has been set up in Vaucluse. Read more ⮕