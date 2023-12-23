Anthony Albanese outlines government's challenges and opportunities for 2023

When Anthony Albanese stepped out in Geelong in January for his first prime ministerial press conference for the year, his still-new government had just finished a successful first six months of getting key Labor measures in areas like industrial relations and a national anti-corruption commission through the parliament, setting out a positive agenda at the jobs summit and making an impressive start on budget repair.

The Coalition was reeling from the legacy of its record in government — from Scott Morrison's secret ministries to the shocking revelations from the Robodebt Royal Commission. The prime minister declared the government had "four challenges, but also four opportunities" in 2023. These were: dealing with the difficult international economic situation arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and its impact on inflation and energy; national security, which he primarily defined as advancing the AUKUS relationship; "taking climate change seriously"; and "of course, is what Labor governments always do: how do we promote fairness in our society





