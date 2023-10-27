Anthony Albanese Joe Biden Xi Jinping: Australia’s mission as a middle power is to revive free trade

In his final speech in Washington on Thursday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set out how Australia as a “constructive middle power with global interests” can help to shore up a global rules-based order that looks increasingly shaky.

Preserving the “just and lasting peace” that America’s statesmen helped create after World War II to replace the chaos of 20th-century war and depression now seems urgent., where he will arrive next week, almost exactly 50 years after Gough Whitlam’s historic visit to China as Labor prime minister.

Much of the following half-century became a time of unprecedented economic co-operation and prosperity that the world seems to have lost the ability to generate. Mr Albanese has correctly seen that the most urgent task for middle-power open economies like Australia is to put that back on track.. They are folksy, veteran left-of-centre politicians, proud of their skills as legislative managers and fixers, focused on building at home. Their economies have performed better than most of their peers, but their voters are beset with inflation and cost-of-living worries, and don’t really see it. headtopics.com

The prime minister has spurred some momentum in the glacial US congressional process to approve vital AUKUS legislation, meeting the hardline Republican House Speaker hours after he was elected. Mr Albanese

There will be pomp but less camaraderie in Beijing. President Xi Jinping sees himself as an austere Communist titan determined to restore China’s place in global history as the hegemon of Asia, if not quite the world.that chiefly hurt the Chinese. But Mr Albanese will want to bolster the prospects of the 50 years to come, too. headtopics.com

The prime minister acknowledged in Washington that China is not a status quo power and “seeks a region and a world that is much more accommodating of its values and interests”. Yet Mr Albanese also appealed to China to remember “the responsibility of every nation that has benefited from the stability and prosperity of the international rules-based order … to work together and protect it”.Reform-era China gained more than anyone from that order, and still has a lot to lose if it fails.

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese: Australia-US space deal to take on ChinaThe Albanese government will axe restrictions on commercial US rocket launches in Australia, opening the door for the likes of Elon Musk to set up operations in the outback. Read more ⮕

Joe Biden tells Anthony Albanese he's 'confident' AUKUS deal will go aheadA deal to sell US nuclear-powered submarines to Australia has edged closer with the election of a new House speaker in the US Congress. Read more ⮕

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipThe US has pulled out all the stops for a display of patriotism and power to welcome Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House. The immediate focus has been on the deepening conflict in the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Anthony Albanese Joe Biden: PM charms the US on visit but shadow of China looms largeOn the surface, Anthony Albanese’s official visit to Washington was a smashing success. But there was a non-too-subtle reminder about who Australia’s friends really are. Read more ⮕

Anthony Albanese Joe Biden: How the Australian prime minister won over WashingtonThe prime minister achieved none of his public objectives in America, but the alignment between the US and Australia was clearer than ever. Read more ⮕

Interest rates: Anthony Albanese fears RBA rate hike will trigger a whacking from votersThe Albanese government knows if rates move again, as now seems inevitable, it’s going to get whacked, regardless of the cause. Read more ⮕