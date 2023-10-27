Anthony Albanese Joe Biden: PM charms the US on visit but shadow of China looms large

Under warm sunshine and a brilliant blue sky, the most famous residence in the world shimmered whiter-than-white. A gentle breeze sent the Stars and Stripes fluttering. Hundreds of people – the White House estimated almost 4000, which seemed generous – lined the rope lines, waving little Australian and US flags. A groundskeeper wielded a blower vac to remove the overnight dew from chairs for the delegations. The red carpet had been rolled out, the military band was in tune.

Biden delivered a sharp warning to Albanese, though, on the risks of naively dealing with China following Beijing’s back-down over trade sanctions, the detention of Cheng Lei and bans on ministerial contact.,” Biden said during their joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden, echoing the mantra Ronald Reagan made famous in how he handled the Soviet Union.

“We view China as a strategic competitor. It’s a competition that we need to succeed in. That means being able to co-operate where we can, communicate where we must, and obviously, as appropriate, work to counter some of the intimidation, coercion, excessive maritime claims,” the White House National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, told Australian journalists during a briefing this week. headtopics.com

But the distressing images of death and destruction from Gaza did result in some parts of the trip being toned down. A planned appearance by rock band the B-52s at the state dinner was canned because of the unfortunate juxtaposition of politicians glamming it up while innocent civilians, including children, were dying in droves in the Middle East.

“The administration is relaxed about the stabilisation of the Australia-China relationship,” Fullilove says. “They are engaging with the Chinese all the time – just this Friday the Chinese state counsellor Wang Yi will be in Washington to meet with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Don’t forget that during the period when the Chinese were giving us the silent treatment, all three of our Quad partners were talking to China constantly.“Biden has taken to Albanese. headtopics.com

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese: Australia-US space deal to take on ChinaThe Albanese government will axe restrictions on commercial US rocket launches in Australia, opening the door for the likes of Elon Musk to set up operations in the outback. Read more ⮕

Joe Biden tells Anthony Albanese he's 'confident' AUKUS deal will go aheadA deal to sell US nuclear-powered submarines to Australia has edged closer with the election of a new House speaker in the US Congress. Read more ⮕

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipThe US has pulled out all the stops for a display of patriotism and power to welcome Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House. The immediate focus has been on the deepening conflict in the Middle East. Read more ⮕

White House meeting: key takeaways from Anthony Albanese’s visit to WashingtonThe prime minister and Joe Biden’s policy discussions have been driven by questions of dominance in cybersecurity, the net zero transition and the Pacific Read more ⮕

US state visit one of the most ‘momentous days’ for Anthony AlbaneseSky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell says the US state visit has been one of the most momentous days for Anthony Albanese. “It’s been a massive day - Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden met in the Oval Office earlier, then they held a joint press conference before this state dinner this evening,” Mr Clennell said. Read more ⮕

‘Shadow of his former self’: Peter Dutton takes aim at Anthony AlbaneseOpposition leader Peter Dutton says the Prime Minister is a “shadow of his former self” and is making all the “wrong decisions” for Australia. Mr Dutton says it is no wonder Australians are “switching off” Anthony Albanese due to his government’s renewable energy policies. Read more ⮕