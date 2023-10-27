Anthony Albanese Joe Biden: PM charms the US on visit but shadow of China looms large

Under warm sunshine and a brilliant blue sky, the most famous residence in the world shimmered whiter-than-white. A gentle breeze sent the Stars and Stripes fluttering. Hundreds of people – the White House estimated almost 4000, which seemed generous – lined the rope lines, waving little Australian and US flags. A groundskeeper wielded a blower vac to remove the overnight dew from chairs for the delegations. The red carpet had been rolled out, the military band was in tune.
Biden delivered a sharp warning to Albanese, though, on the risks of naively dealing with China following Beijing’s back-down over trade sanctions, the detention of Cheng Lei and bans on ministerial contact.,” Biden said during their joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden, echoing the mantra Ronald Reagan made famous in how he handled the Soviet Union.
“We view China as a strategic competitor. It’s a competition that we need to succeed in. That means being able to co-operate where we can, communicate where we must, and obviously, as appropriate, work to counter some of the intimidation, coercion, excessive maritime claims,” the White House National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, told Australian journalists during a briefing this week. headtopics.com
But the distressing images of death and destruction from Gaza did result in some parts of the trip being toned down. A planned appearance by rock band the B-52s at the state dinner was canned because of the unfortunate juxtaposition of politicians glamming it up while innocent civilians, including children, were dying in droves in the Middle East.
“The administration is relaxed about the stabilisation of the Australia-China relationship,” Fullilove says. “They are engaging with the Chinese all the time – just this Friday the Chinese state counsellor Wang Yi will be in Washington to meet with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Don’t forget that during the period when the Chinese were giving us the silent treatment, all three of our Quad partners were talking to China constantly.“Biden has taken to Albanese. headtopics.com