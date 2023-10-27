Anthony Albanese Joe Biden: How the Australian prime minister won over Washington

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came to Washington with three goals: progress on US legislation supporting AUKUS, designation of Australia as a domestic supplier so that Australian businesses could qualify for American funding under the US Inflation Reduction Act, and confirmation that America was still focused on the Indo-Pacific region in the midst of multiple crises around the world.

Not only were there some positive signs on the legislative front, but the prime minister’s visit also led to progress in a number of areas, and the cementing of a close personal bond between Albanese and US President Joe Biden.

, and $65 million of joint investment from Canberra and Washington to underwrite Google’s undersea cable to power secure internet access to eight Pacific Island nations – means that ambitions to expand joint commercial ventures are taking a more concrete shape. headtopics.com

Ahead of the trip, there were also concerns that the prospect of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East, and Ukraine’s war against Russia, would shift focus away from the Indo-Pacific region. The Ukraine war and Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks undoubtedly are competing for attention with the US administration’s goal of focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.The administration has so far managed to deal with these challenges without losing sight of its long-term priorities.

Which is all to say that much more work lies ahead for the alliance. Albanese acknowledged this at the White House, declaring that the alliance is shaped by a common history, but predicated on shaping the future.The prime minister’s trip was inevitably overshadowed by US domestic turmoil and unfolding international crises. Moreover, Albanese is flying home without a public guarantee that the US Congress will advance legislation on key issues. headtopics.com

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipThe US has pulled out all the stops for a display of patriotism and power to welcome Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House. The immediate focus has been on the deepening conflict in the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese: Australia-US space deal to take on ChinaThe Albanese government will axe restrictions on commercial US rocket launches in Australia, opening the door for the likes of Elon Musk to set up operations in the outback. Read more ⮕

Joe Biden tells Anthony Albanese he's 'confident' AUKUS deal will go aheadA deal to sell US nuclear-powered submarines to Australia has edged closer with the election of a new House speaker in the US Congress. Read more ⮕

Anthony Albanese Joe Biden: PM charms the US on visit but shadow of China looms largeOn the surface, Anthony Albanese’s official visit to Washington was a smashing success. But there was a non-too-subtle reminder about who Australia’s friends really are. Read more ⮕

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes AUKUS hopes to new US House Speaker Mike JohnsonAnthony Albanese personally lobbies America's new house speaker to help cement the AUKUS submarines deal by the end of this year – just a day after Mike Johnson's appointment to the powerful job. Read more ⮕

‘Shadow of his former self’: Peter Dutton takes aim at Anthony AlbaneseOpposition leader Peter Dutton says the Prime Minister is a “shadow of his former self” and is making all the “wrong decisions” for Australia. Mr Dutton says it is no wonder Australians are “switching off” Anthony Albanese due to his government’s renewable energy policies. Read more ⮕