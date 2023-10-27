Anthony Albanese has been submerged in meh since the voice defeat – and Peter Dutton is eyeing a knockout blow

‘Anthony Albanese has an opportunity to take Joe Biden’s cue – create more incentives for households and give low-emissions industries a powerful shot in the arm.’‘Anthony Albanese has an opportunity to take Joe Biden’s cue – create more incentives for households and give low-emissions industries a powerful shot in the arm.’he last time I was in Washington, Scott Morrison was the prime minister and Donald Trump was the president.

While guaranteed outcomes were elusive, Albanese captured Biden and the administration’s attention. Getting US presidents to focus is harder than it looks. Given all the ruckus at home, and the horrors playing out in the Middle East, Ukraine and elsewhere, the prime minister of a middle power holding his own in that maelstrom is an achievement.

Before he won the 2022 election, Albanese was considered by many commentators as municipal rather than statesman-like. But thus far he’s managed to establish what reads like a genuine friendship and rapport with Biden, while not upending the steady thaw in diplomatic relations with China. headtopics.com

But there’s skill here too. Commanding the attention of Australia’s principal security partner before heading to Beijing at the end of next week to continue stabilising diplomatic relations with our most significant trading partner is reasonably elaborate as diplomatic dances go. Albanese has decades of experience in prospering through complicated power plays. It shows on the world stage.

On the hunt for seats, Dutton visits the west regularly and declares Albanese is hostile to the resources industry. The evidence proffered is Labor’s industrial relations reforms and its inclination to elevate environmental objectives above economic imperatives (apparently these two things are still in conflict on Planet Dutton). headtopics.com

Albanese is fully aware that Dutton intends to weaponise the transition to net zero in WA, so while in Washington, Albanese had his eyes firmly on the west, and demonstrating positivity about the resources sector.

