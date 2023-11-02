Anthony Albanese China: Beijing not a ‘trustworthy partner’, Taiwan warns PM

Beijing cut off communication with Taiwan after President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party took office in 2016. More recently, China banned Taiwanese mango imports, citing the discovery of pests, days after Taiwan Vice President William Lai,“It just took one presidential election when the Taiwanese people chose a president who was not the favourite of Beijing and all the goodwill was gone,” Mr Hsu said.“Our experience shows that sometimes dealing with China is very risky.

Mr Albanese should take heed of the advice he was given by US President Joe Biden during the prime minister’s visit to Washington last week, that when it comes to China nations mustMr Hsu said he hoped Australia would consider Taiwan’s application to join the CPTPP – a trans-Pacific trading bloc that includes Australia and 10 other partners – on its economic merits, rather than “political considerations”.

Mr Hsu also urged Mr Albanese to reinforce the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and “oppose any unilateral change in the status quo by force or coercion”.“That is the message we think is essential for the prime minister to convey to Beijing when he visits China,” he said.

“I think it is essential for countries with the same vision to share information and verify information,” Mr Hsu said. The diplomat, who took up his posting in Australia in August after serving as the director-general of Taiwan’s Department of North American Affairs, said Taiwan would also like to engage more with Australia on critical minerals.

