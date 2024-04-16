Another Sunshine Coast Music Festival Cancelled for 2024

Another popular Sunshine Coast music festival has been cancelled for 2024.Here, we look back with nostalgia on the music festival s that have come and gone in Australia.Caloundra Music Festival , usually held in the Sunshine Coast , has become the latest to cancel its upcoming event in October due to rising operating expenses and cost of living pressures on ticket sales.

The annual festival has brought in star-studded lineups that include Missy Higgins, Powderfinger and Angus and Julia Stone. Splendour in the Grass, one of Australia's longest running music festivals, was cancelled this year over rising costs.For posterity, here's a look at the Splendour in the Grass line-up in 2001, when tickets were going for just $45.Big Day Out crowds soak up some welcome rain in 2011.

﻿That year's lineup brought Tool, Rammstein and Iggy and the Stooges to Australian shores, alongside local legends Angus & Julia Stone.Despite the 40-degree heat, the sold out crowd of 52,000 enjoyed the music and festivities at the Big Day Out in 2011.A view of the large crowd from the ferris wheel at the Future Music Festival held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.V Festival

V Festival was a spin-off of the British V Festival and ran for several years before going on hiatus - first indefinitely, then for good.﻿

Sunshine Coast Music Festival Caloundra Music Festival Cancellation Rising Costs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sunshine Coast teenagers face sentencing hearing in Maroochydore after pleading guilty to Tewantin tortureTwo girls, aged 13 and 14 at the time of their arrest, faced court for sentencing today after pleading guilty to charges including torture, deprivation of liberty, and attempting to pervert justice.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Sunshine Coast bushcare volunteer invents weapon for war against asparagus fernQueensland man Ron Gooch has been at war with the asparagus fern for decades. He hopes a tool he's created for removing the invasive species will help to turn the tide.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Former Jehovah's Witness elder committed to stand trial accused of Sunshine Coast rapes, sexual abuseFormer church elder Peter Mitchelson is facing more than 50 charges, including 21 counts of rape, which police allege took place between 2008 and 2018.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Sunshine Coast community helps Ross Day after houseboat sinks in Maroochy RiverPensioner Ross Day says his houseboat was 'a good idea at the time' when trying to find an affordable housing solution on the Sunshine Coast but wild weather turned his life upside-down.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Former Test cricketer Michael Slater facing stalking, strangulation charges on Sunshine CoastThe 54-year-old former Test batsman is being held on the Gold Coast over a range charges including assault and one count of breaching bail.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Sunshine Coast police launch global appeal via Interpol over mystery body found in Maroochy RiverThe man's identity remains a mystery after months of work searching missing persons registers and public appeals. Now police are launching a global appeal to return the man's body to his family.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »