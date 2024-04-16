Another Sunshine Coast Music Festival Cancelled for 2024

Another popular Sunshine Coast music festival has been cancelled for 2024.Here, we look back with nostalgia on the music festival s that have come and gone in Australia.Caloundra Music Festival , usually held in the Sunshine Coast , has become the latest to cancel its upcoming event in October due to rising operating expenses and cost of living pressures on ticket sales.
The annual festival has brought in star-studded lineups that include Missy Higgins, Powderfinger and Angus and Julia Stone. Splendour in the Grass, one of Australia's longest running music festivals, was cancelled this year over rising costs.For posterity, here's a look at the Splendour in the Grass line-up in 2001, when tickets were going for just $45.Big Day Out crowds soak up some welcome rain in 2011.
That year's lineup brought Tool, Rammstein and Iggy and the Stooges to Australian shores, alongside local legends Angus & Julia Stone.Despite the 40-degree heat, the sold out crowd of 52,000 enjoyed the music and festivities at the Big Day Out in 2011.A view of the large crowd from the ferris wheel at the Future Music Festival held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.V Festival
V Festival was a spin-off of the British V Festival and ran for several years before going on hiatus - first indefinitely, then for good.
