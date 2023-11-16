Ankle Tracking Devices and Strict Curfews Imposed on Serious Criminals Released from Immigration Detention

Ankle tracking devices and strict curfews will be imposed on serious criminals released from indefinite immigration detention, under new emergency laws being fast-tracked by the federal government. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles introduced the laws on Thursday, following the High Court decision last week which found indefinite detention was unlawful. The laws, which will apply to the 83 detainees released since the High Court decision, will see new visa conditions imposed.

The Opposition had been pushing the government on the potential threat posed by criminals, including three murderers and a number of sex offenders, who were released into the community. Giles said community safety was paramount. "The government is working to ensure the individuals are managed appropriately under the relevant legal frameworks," he told parliament. "The Australian community reasonably expects that all non-citizens in Australia will obey Australia's laws.

