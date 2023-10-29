Angus Crichton’s switch to the 15-man code has collapsed after negotiations with Rugby Australia bosses soured.

The Tigers are making moves to sign an outside back, with multiple options on the cards while the Rabbitohs have locked down a key forward.Roosters gun Angus Crichton won’t be making a cross-code switch this season, with his negotiations with Rugby Australia breaking down.The negotiations soured so much Crichton’s manager David Rawlings called on another agent, David Shand, to speak directly with RA chairman Hamish McLennan.

Isaac Moses, who isn’t a part of Crichton’s team, was also reportedly working on making the deal happen after securing Joseph Suaalii’s bumper contract. The player agent reportedly has a strong relationship with McLennan but after negotiating Suaalii’s deal, Roosters chairman Nick Politis is still unhappy. headtopics.com

The gun backrower is now set to remain at the Tricolours in 2024, with the club’s salary cap becoming stretched thin.Both Jared Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Daniel Tupou were both expected to have retired following the 2023 season, however both players were extended for a further year.

Elsewhere, centre Billy Smith is yet to be re-signed while young gun Siua Wong was also handed an upgraded contract. Following the news breaking Crichton wouldn’t be making a switch to the 15-man code, coach Eddie Jones also resigned after a horror World Cup campaign.Benji Marshall is making moves in a desperate bid to avoid a third straight wooden spoon. headtopics.com

The former premiership-winner is still reportedly pushing for a player swap, with Tigers backrower Shawn Blore heading for the exit.Negotiations are reportedly ongoing and Marshall is also reportedly set to make a bold play for Knights gun Bradman Best come November 1.

