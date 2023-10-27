Ange Postecoglou takes Tottenham five points clear on top of the Premier League with Crystal Palace win

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onTottenham Hotspur have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace as their unbeaten start to the season continued.

James Maddison was involved in both goals with the former Leicester City player again outstanding for the visitors. They are five points clear of champions Manchester City, who visit Manchester United, and Arsenal, who welcome bottom side Sheffield United.Postecoglou was critical of his side after their 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday but apart from a tricky opening few minutes and some late jitters they were dominant at Palace.

There was nothing lucky about Tottenham's second goal as Maddison linked superbly with Brennan Johnson down the left and the substitute squared the ball for Son to convert. 'Don't wait and see': Jessica wishes she sought a second opinion when her son fell silent at 16 months oldJournalists must ask themselves the tough questions about why people are avoiding the news headtopics.com

