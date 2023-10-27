Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham revolution rooted in common sense

here are the lemons, the talk of quasi-spiritual forces? How about the holding of hands in the dressing room, a little visualisation? Or the booming out of You’ll Never Walk Alone in training before a trip to Liverpool?

Nobody really believes that. Not yet anyway. But given that many supporters simply wanted to enjoy going to the game again, to see their team play on the front foot and with a bit of personality, the overachievement so far has put them in dreamland.

This is surely Postecoglou’s USP. When you behave like a rational human being, when you have a life and a perspective outside of football, when you are wise, measured and take responsibility, it is no great stretch to see how those around you might come to feel calm and empowered. headtopics.com

There was the recent team photograph that the club released, which not only featured the players and coaches but all members of staff at the training ground – from comms people to chefs. Postecoglou wanted it. Just as he wants to know everybody’s names; he has an excellent memory for that. The inclusion extends to out-of-favour players. Under Postecoglou, there is no bomb squad.

With Spurs, it is usually possible to see a managerial hire as a reaction to the previous one; the contrast between Antonio Conte, who, and Postecoglou is particularly vivid. Conte did not want to be there, in part because of his personal situation – he was shaken by three bereavements, was very ill himself at one point and missed his family back in Italy. His bad moods made the players and staff miserable and he alienated people by how he worked. headtopics.com

To Postecoglou, bravery is about showing for the ball and, even more so, showing again after a mistake. It could also be seen in his decision to take none of his own coaches to Spurs. He does not talk it up that way but it says plenty about his self-belief.

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Why Ange’s big Spurs admission should have alarm bells ringing for Premier League rivalsPremier League: The Ange Postecoglou train continues to roll on, with his Spurs remaining undefeated as they dealt Fulham a 2-0 loss. Read more ⮕

More economic pain as rate rise looms, warn top fund managersAustralia will avoid a recession, but consumers will face a tougher Christmas and new year, especially if there is another rate hike, leading fund managers say. Read more ⮕

More economic pain as rate rise looms, warn top fund managersAustralia will avoid a recession, but consumers will face a tougher Christmas and new year, especially if there is another rate hike, leading fund managers say. Read more ⮕

More economic pain as rate rise looms, warn top fund managersAustralia will avoid a recession, but consumers will face a tougher Christmas and new year, especially if there is another rate hike, leading fund managers say. Read more ⮕

Liverpool superstar makes history; PL underdogs stun four-time champs — WrapEPL: Ange Postecoglou isn't focusing on the title race despite his side sitting 5-points clear on the Premier League ladder. Read more ⮕

‘Sense of sorrow through the streets’: Ami Horowitz on Israel’s devastationFilmmaker Ami Horowitz says there is a “sense of sorrow” in the streets of Israel as the war continues. On October 7 Israel declared war on the Palestinian terrorist group after Hamas fired thousands of rockets as far north as Tel Aviv. Read more ⮕